In a bid to evade arrest, a gang of robbers rammed into a police vehicle on Lingasugur – Kalaburagi road near Lingasugur on June 28.

As per information provided by the police, they received information about the gang crossing the Tinthini bridge over Krishna river and moving towards Lingasugur in an SUV, around 10.30 p.m. A team headed by Inspector Pundalik Patattar made a plan to nab the gang. They put barricades on the road and lay in wait for the gang.

When the gang came across the police team at Manikeshwari math in Lingasugur, the criminals rammed their vehicle into the police vehicle. Both vehicles were damaged in the collision.

Undeterred, the police team pursued the accused and nabbed three of the five robbers near Basavasagar Circle in Kalaburagi.

The robbers attacked the police with chilli powder, swords and rods. The police, however, managed to overpower the gang and took three of them into custody while two robbers managed to escape.

The arrested men are Gururaj Suresh Chauhan from Hosalli Cross in Yadgir, Kumar Yamanappa Chauhan from Kanyakolur Tanda, and Suresh Phool Singh Rathod from Jinakeri Tanda.

The duo who escaped are Tippanna Chandappa Rathod and Manappa Om Rathod from Kanyakolur Tanda.

The police personnel and bystanders who were injured in the clash were admitted to the government hospital.

Raichur Superintendent of Police Nikhil B. told The Hindu, “Yadgir police alerted us about the movement of some accused who are in many cases. We put barricades on the road and waited for them in Lingasugur town. On seeing the police team on the road, the gang crashed their SUV into the police vehicle in a bid to escape. But, our team chased them and nabbed three of the five gang members. A team has been formed to arrest the two who managed to escape. It is a daring act by the police team headed by Pundalik Patattar who risked his life to capture the culprits.”

He added that the accused were wanted in 19 cases involving house theft, cattle theft, robbery and other crimes.

