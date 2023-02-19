ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of poachers from Tamil Nadu intercepted by Karnataka Forest Department

February 19, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - MYSURU

There five member-gang was armed and carrying the carcass of a spotted deer which it had poached

The Hindu Bureau

A herd of spotted deer at Kabini Forest, in the south of Nagarhole National Park. File photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A gang of small-time poachers from Tamil Nadu villages bordering Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary were intercepted by the Karnataka Forest Department personnel in the early hours of Friday, February 19.

According to Malathi Priya, Chief Conservator of Forest of Mysuru Circle, who is also in charge of Chamarajanagar Circle, there were five members in the gang who were armed and carrying the carcass of a spotted deer which they had poached. When intercepted, the gang brandished their arms forcing the forest guards on patrol to open fire in the air.

On being confronted, the gang members fled from the spot and crossed the river Cauvery which is the border between the two States leaving behind the carcass and their arms, all of which have been seized.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Malathi Priya said that while four men swam across to reach the other bank, one was missing and his body was retrieved from the river later in the day. The deceased was identified as Raja. She said he was a habitual offender and there were poaching cases registered against him in Karnataka.

She said though there were allegations that Raja was shot by Karnataka Forest guards, the postmortem report indicated that he had drowned and there were no bullet injuries. Meanwhile, Chamarajanagar police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US