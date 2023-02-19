HamberMenu
Gang of poachers from Tamil Nadu intercepted by Karnataka Forest Department

There five member-gang was armed and carrying the carcass of a spotted deer which it had poached

February 19, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A herd of spotted deer at Kabini Forest, in the south of Nagarhole National Park. File photo

A herd of spotted deer at Kabini Forest, in the south of Nagarhole National Park. File photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A gang of small-time poachers from Tamil Nadu villages bordering Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary were intercepted by the Karnataka Forest Department personnel in the early hours of Friday, February 19.

According to Malathi Priya, Chief Conservator of Forest of Mysuru Circle, who is also in charge of Chamarajanagar Circle, there were five members in the gang who were armed and carrying the carcass of a spotted deer which they had poached. When intercepted, the gang brandished their arms forcing the forest guards on patrol to open fire in the air.

On being confronted, the gang members fled from the spot and crossed the river Cauvery which is the border between the two States leaving behind the carcass and their arms, all of which have been seized.

Ms. Malathi Priya said that while four men swam across to reach the other bank, one was missing and his body was retrieved from the river later in the day. The deceased was identified as Raja. She said he was a habitual offender and there were poaching cases registered against him in Karnataka.

She said though there were allegations that Raja was shot by Karnataka Forest guards, the postmortem report indicated that he had drowned and there were no bullet injuries. Meanwhile, Chamarajanagar police have registered a case.

