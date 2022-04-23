Gang of inter-state burglars busted

April 23, 2022 00:17 IST

The Sanjaynagar Police have busted a gang of inter-state burglars and recovered ₹1.1 crore worth of gold jewellery weighing 1.267 kg, including stolen two-wheelers that the gang used to execute the burglaries.

Recently in March, there had been a spate of seven house burglaries reported in Sanjaynagar. All cases had a similar modus operandi where the window grilles were cut open using an electric machine. A team formed to probe the case busted a gang of three men, based on technical evidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the three arrested, the main accused hails from Hyderabad where he was arrested in connection with six house burglary cases in 2015, said the police. After he was released on bail, he shifted to Kolkata where he worked as a cab driver for three years and married a Bangladeshi national. He relocated to Bangladesh but returned to India as he was unable to eke out a living there.

“He formed a gang with two associates from West Bengal and resorted to burglaries in the city. The main accused turned to YouTube to look for videos on breaking into houses,” said police.

They bought an electric saw to break open window grilles. The gang also lifted a bike which they used to roam the city to identify locked houses and break into them at night. Police have claimed to have cracked 22 house burglary cases in the city with their arrest, in Sanjaynagar, Banaswadi, Kodigehalli, J.C. Nagar and Jnana Bharathi.

The three accused aimed to immigrate to a foreign country and settle down there using the proceeds of the burglaries here. They thought fleeing to a foreign country after a series of burglaries would help them prevent detection, police said.