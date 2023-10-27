Gang of four held for robbing 1000 mobile phones

October 27, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bannerghatta police have busted an inter state mobile robbery gang and recovered 1037 mobile phones which they had stolen from people in crowded places.

The gang was busted on October 21 when based on a tip-off a team of police led by Inspector Krishnakumar caught Mohammed Pasha and Mohammed Umar while they were trying to sell 100 stolen mobile phones to people on roadside near a private college. Based on the information given out during their interrogation, the police arrested the rest of their gang members Ayan Aleem Pasha and Mohammed Saleem, and recovered a total of 1037 mobile phones from them.

The accused would operate as a gang at crowded places and stole mobile phones from people after diverting their attention. The accused would later sell the mobile phones to their contacts for throwaway prices who in turn would sell the phones to their contacts in black market in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Bengaluru by sending the stolen mobile phones in packed boxes in private buses, B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Inspector General of Police (Central Range) said.

