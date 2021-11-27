Gang of five nabbed, four dacoity cases solved

Mysuru

27 November 2021 19:37 IST

The Udayagiri police have nabbed five persons involved in dacoity and robbing pigmy saving collectors and have recovered more than ₹45,000 from them.

The police said that between November 23 and November 25, there were complaints of pigmy saving collectors being robbed by a gang.

A special squad was constituted which zeroed in on five persons near the Outer Ring Road close to Rajiv Nagar on Friday and nabbed them. The five have admitted to committing the crime.

The police said with their arrest 4 cases of dacoity have been solved which includes 2 cases reported from Narasimharaja police station limits and 2 cases from the Udayagiri police station limits. The pigmy collectors used to be waylaid by the gang and looted of their daily collections while returning after their rounds late in the evening.

Commissioner of Police Chandrgupta has lauded the police for solving the crime within days of the incident being reported.