Gang of five arrested for stealing valuables from employer’s house

February 15, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The South Division police busted a gang of five who had burgled their employer’s house and escaped with valuables worth ₹21.2 lakh on Monday.

The accused Bikas, 23, and Sushmitha, 22. a couple from Nepal, joined as domestic help to work in the house of businessman Obedulla Khan in Jayanagar.

They recced the house to identify the valuables and roped in their associates Hemanth, 21, Roshan, 24, and Prem, 31, to rob the valuables when the family had gone out on February 13.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested them before they could escape. DCP South Division P. Krishnakanth appreciated the police for their quick action and solving the house-break theft in record time.

