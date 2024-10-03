Gang of five arrested for assaulting father-son duo

The DJ Halli police arrested a gang of five youth who allegedly assaulted a 33-year-old man and his father after he foiled a bike theft attempt in Shampura on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused Syed Saad, Usman Khan, Syed Salman, Praveen and Santosh allegedly tried to steal the bike of Arun Kumar, which was parked outside the house. Arun had left the key in the bike and was having lunch at the godown where he was working when the accused tried to steal it.

Hearing the sound of his bike, Arun Kumar rushed out and caught the accused and snatched the key from them. The accused allegedly assaulted Arun with a knife and threatened to set his bike on fire. They even assaulted Arun’s father, Kalyani, who had come to his son’s rescue. The five then escaped.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo went to the hospital for treatment and filed a complaint with the police against the unknown people for trying to steal his bike and for assault.

Second attack

The accused allegedly returned in the evening and assaulted Arun again for complaining to the police and damaged the bike and the CCTV installed by the BBMP to destroy the evidence.

Drug trafficking

The police tracked down the accused and arrested them and found that Santosh, had photos of tablets in his phone. When the police questioned him, they found that the accused was buying the tablets from a medical store to be used as an alternative for drugs. The police raided the medical store in Electronics City and seized the tablets before alerting the Drug Control Department for further action.

The accused have been booked under Prevention of Damage and Destruction to Public Property, voluntarily causing hurt, using dangerous weapons, mischief with preparation for causing to any person death, or hurt, or wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace against them. They have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody while further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.