Gang of five abducts Industrialist demanding ransom ₹1 crore, one arrested

January 04, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a swift action, the Parappana Agarahara police cracked the case of abduction of a 60-year-old industrialist by a gang of five in a bid to extort ₹1 crore from him last week and arrested one of the members of the gang that carried out the abduction on Thursday.

The victim Tangaraju, a resident of HSR Layout and owner of an aluminium factory in Veerasandra Industrial estate, was driving his car to office when the accused confronted him near SBI circle in Electronics City.

The accused dragged him out of the car at gun point and forced him into their car and drove away, while a few members of the gang followed the car in Tangaraju’s car. The victim’s phone was snatched away and was made wear black goggles. The accused claiming to be police officials, beat up the victim and threatened him with dire consequences demanding a ransom of ₹1 crore for his release.

When Tangaraju pleaded with them that he did not have that kind of money to pay them, the accused threatened to abduct his brother-in-law and murder him. After a few hours of torture the accused stopped the car, returned the mobile phone, and pushed him out before fleeing away.

Tangaraju lodged a complaint with the police the same day. Based on the complaint, the police swung into action, analysed CCTV footage from the area where he was abducted and zeroed in on one of the accused, and arrested him. All the accused are habitual offenders having similar cases pending against them, a police officer said, adding that efforts are on to track down others who are on the run.