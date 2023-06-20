ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of eight arrested for stealing 22 bikes

June 20, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Cottonpet police arrested a gang of eight persons and recovered 22 two-wheelers and an autorickshaw worth ₹20 lakh from them.

Based on a four-vehicle theft case reported in the area, the Cottonpet police stepped up investigations and tracked down the accused.

The accused would move around residential areas and identify parked vehicles and steal them by breaking the locks in the night. The accused would later sell the stolen bikes to their contacts. They have been taken into custody for further investigations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US