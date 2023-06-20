Gang of eight arrested for stealing 22 bikes

June 20, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Cottonpet police arrested a gang of eight persons and recovered 22 two-wheelers and an autorickshaw worth ₹20 lakh from them.

Based on a four-vehicle theft case reported in the area, the Cottonpet police stepped up investigations and tracked down the accused.

The accused would move around residential areas and identify parked vehicles and steal them by breaking the locks in the night. The accused would later sell the stolen bikes to their contacts. They have been taken into custody for further investigations.