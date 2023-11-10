Gang of eight arrested for abduction and murder of PU student

November 10, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Kolar police have arrested a gang of eight, including five juveniles who allegedly abducted and brutally murdered a 17-year-old PU student on November 3.

The accused who had abducted Karthik Singh, took him to an isolated place where they killed him before dumping his body.

One of the gang members had even recorded a video of the assault, which went viral on several social media platforms, helping the police zero in on the accused, who had fled to different locations after the crime.

Probe revealed that the accused nurtured grudges against Karthik over the issue of a girl and killed him after warning him to stay away from the girl, to which Karthik did not heed to.

Two of the accused, who are over 18 years of age, were shot at by police in their leg when they allegedly tried to escape throwing mud into the eyes of the police while being escorted to the station. The two accused were admitted to hospital and are being treated.

B. R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Inspector General of Police (central range) said that the police will also initiate action against the family and friends who helped the accused to hide and escape after committing the crime.

Mr. Gowda also said that he has suspended the police inspector of Kolar town for deriliction of duty and failed to keep a tab on the accused who were involved in attempt to murder case few days ago, before this murder.

One of the accused who is juvenile is son of a head constable, hailing from Kolar. To reportedly keep his son away from bad company, the head constable had recently taken a transfer to a different town, but his son continued to come to Kolar and hung out with the gang and was involved in anti-social activities.

All the accused were drunk and killed Karthik under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Following the Karthik Singh murder case, the police are conducting a special drive to visit schools and colleges to create awareness to keep away from vices and bad company, to keep a tab on their anti-social activities, and sale of tobacco narcotics and alcohol to minors.