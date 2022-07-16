Gang members arrested for peddling drugs

Acting on a tip-off that a gang was peddling drugs near Magadi Road, sleuths from the Anti Narcotics Wing of Central Crime Branch raided and caught three peddlers.

The police recovered a huge cache of narcotics worth ₹90 lakh, 940 g of hashish oil and 10 kg of ganja. The arrested have been identified as Seeta, Sumitra and Chandrashekhar, all residents of the city.

The trio were procuring narcotics from Visakhapatnam and selling them in the city for a higher price, the police said.