Gang loots farmhouse

A gang of 15-20 people armed with weapons barged into a farmhouse at Gudde Thota near Jayapura in Koppa taluk and looted valuables worth over ₹10 lakh after assaulting the residents.
All the members of the gang had covered their faces and entered the house after assaulting watchman Jayanth. They broke open the main door and tied up Vijayaraghav and his wife Asha, according to the complaint registered by Jayapura police.
They ransacked the house and took away ₹2.5 lakh in cash and valuables worth over ₹10 lakh. They threatened to kill the family members if they informed the police.
Senior police officers including SP Harish Pandey visited the spot on Saturday. Former Minister D.N. Jeevaraj and ZP president Sujatha Krishnappa met the family members.
The SP said two teams had been formed to nab the accused.
