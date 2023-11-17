Gang involved in creating bank accounts for cybercrime transactions arrested

November 17, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The cybercrime police on Friday unearthed a racket and arrested a gang of six people for creating bank accounts using credentials of gullible people and later using it for transactions related to cybercrimes.

The accused operated from a rented house in Mathikere offering money ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 to gullible people in return for sharing details of their credentials, including Aadhaar and PAN cards. Using this, the accused would open bank accounts and share them with cyber crooks to transfer money from cyber-related crimes.

The racket came to light when Manjesh, from Bengaluru, was approached by the accused seeking his Aadhaar and PAN card details in exchange of ₹10,000. On suspicion, Manjesh went to their house to find hundreds of such documents lying around. He alerted the cybercrime police, who raided the house and arrested Sameer, Mohammed Hasan, Amul Babu, Mohamed Irfan, Tanzeel, and Manjunath from Kerala.

The accused were working for a person in Dubai, the police said. The police seized around 126 bank accounts which the accused had created and were operating to route the money into these bank accounts and withdraw them. With their arrest, the police managed to crack 75 cybercrime cases reported in and around the city.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that further investigations are on to ascertain the dubious transactions carried out in the seized accounts.