  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang held for creating fake documents to sell cars on loan

December 23, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Banashankari police on Friday arrested a gang of three involved in forging documents to sell cars on loan. The racket was unearthed based on a complaint filed by one of the vehicle owners stating that someone had forged the his car registration number in Tumakaru RTO office.

Following the trail, the police arrested Prabhakar, 40, Prakash, 33, and Kiran, 44. The police recovered seven cars worth ₹90 lakh from the accused.

Krishnakanth, DCP, south division, said the accused would buy cars that are on loans from owners and forged the NOCs and Hypothecation cancellation letters from the finance firms and banks concerned and sell it to gullible customers. The accused also forged the registration number of the cars to sell it and get registered in different RTOs across the State.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.