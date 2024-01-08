Gang booked for harassing techies

January 08, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a case of road rage harassment, a software engineer and four of his female colleagues, who were returning from an offsite assignment, were attacked by a group of four men who tried to extort money on Sarjapura-Attibele Road on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 p.m. when Charan Pal Singh, who was driving his car, noticed the accused intercept the car and park their scooters to block the way. They walked to the driver and started banging on the windshield, shouting, and hurling abuses to open the window, accusing him of hitting their vehicle.

There was no accident and the attack was without provocation and with the intent to harm and rob us, Mr. Singh told The Hindu. “I tried to reason with them asking them to come to the police station, but they were in no mood to listen. Even though there were many passers-by, no one came to our help,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensing trouble and fearing for the safety of his female colleagues, Mr. Singh drove the car dragging the scooter for a few yards before speeding away, reaching the police station, and filing the complaint. The accused followed them and reached the station accusing him of being drunk. However, Mr. Singh showed the dashboard camera recording, based on which the police detained the accused for further investigation.

“People travelling in the night should take extra precaution,“ Mr. Singh said, while requesting the police on the social media account to take strict action. “It was a case of extortion and harassment,” he wrote in his complaint.

The police said that two people have been arrested under Section 341 (wrongful restrain) of IPC. The accused are locallites and alleged that the car had touched their vehicle, which led to the incident.

There was a similar case on the same stretch of the road in October, said Ashok Mruthyunjaya, Organising Secretary, AAP, Bengaluru.

It may be recalled that City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda had directed the police to open rowdy-sheets against accused who were found harassing motorists on the pretext of road rage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.