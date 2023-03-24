HamberMenu
Gang bludgeons labourer to death

March 24, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Govindarajanagar police are on the lookout for a gang of four who bludgeoned a labourer to death in broad daylight on Friday.

The deceased Naresh, 35, ventured out of his house to get some sugarcane juice. A few minutes later, his wife Mahadevi received a call informing her that Naresh was fighting with someone. By the time she rushed to the spot, Naresh was found dead in a pool of blood, said the police.

Based on the complaint, the police have taken up a case of murder and efforts are on to track down the accused. The body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem and the police are trying to ascertain the reason for the murder.

