Gang assaults two policemen, escapes with history-sheeter being taken to Gangavati

Published - June 29, 2024 07:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A car driver too suffered injuries as the gang intercepted the vehicle before launching the attack on them to free the history-sheeter

The Hindu Bureau

Two police personnel attached to the Gangavati Police Station and a car driver suffered injuries after a gang intercepted their vehicle and attacked them while they were taking a history-sheeter to Gangavati following his arrest in Gadag on Friday night.

The incident took place near Gadag-Betageri Railway Bridge on Friday night, when the Gangavati Town Police were taking history-sheeter Ahmed Ali, who is wanted in a theft case, in the car to Gangavati.

After intercepting the vehicle, smashing the car’s rear glass and attacking the police personnel, the gang members managed to escape taking the arrested history-sheeter with them.

It was only after the gang members left that onlookers realised that those on whom the attack had taken place were police personnel.

The Gangavati Town Police had taken into custody the history-sheeter from S.M. Krishna Extension in Gadag and according to sources, they had planned to inform the Gadag Rural Police about the arrest and then proceed to Gangavati.

The injured police personnel, constables Marishanthegouda and Chiranjeevi, and the car driver were treated at a private hospital in Gadag.

Superintendent of Police of Gadag B.S. Nemagouda, who visited the spot, said that a manhunt has been launched to catch the accused.

