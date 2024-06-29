GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang assaults two policemen, escapes with history-sheeter being taken to Gangavati

A car driver too suffered injuries as the gang intercepted the vehicle before launching the attack on them to free the history-sheeter

Published - June 29, 2024 07:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two police personnel attached to the Gangavati Police Station and a car driver suffered injuries after a gang intercepted their vehicle and attacked them while they were taking a history-sheeter to Gangavati following his arrest in Gadag on Friday night.

The incident took place near Gadag-Betageri Railway Bridge on Friday night, when the Gangavati Town Police were taking history-sheeter Ahmed Ali, who is wanted in a theft case, in the car to Gangavati.

After intercepting the vehicle, smashing the car’s rear glass and attacking the police personnel, the gang members managed to escape taking the arrested history-sheeter with them.

It was only after the gang members left that onlookers realised that those on whom the attack had taken place were police personnel.

The Gangavati Town Police had taken into custody the history-sheeter from S.M. Krishna Extension in Gadag and according to sources, they had planned to inform the Gadag Rural Police about the arrest and then proceed to Gangavati.

The injured police personnel, constables Marishanthegouda and Chiranjeevi, and the car driver were treated at a private hospital in Gadag.

Superintendent of Police of Gadag B.S. Nemagouda, who visited the spot, said that a manhunt has been launched to catch the accused.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.