Gang assaults and robs private firm employee

May 17, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Govindapura police are on the lookout for a gang of five who assaulted and robbed a 26-year-old private firm employee while he was on a joy ride with a female friend in his car in the early hours of Saturday.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, Inzamam B., the police registered a case against the local goon identified as Snake Shabaz and four of his associates and efforts are on to track them down.

The victim had stopped the car near Haj House late at night to get a bottle of water. The accused got into the car upon his return and assaulted him in front of his female friend. They later drove the car along with the victims and dropped the girl on Yaseen Nagar Main Road, before assaulting Inzaman demanding money.

They took away his wallet containing cash of ₹27,000 and also removed his wrist watch. They also forced him to transfer ₹10,900 online and let him go before warning him not to tell anyone.

While Inzaman was recovering from the shock, the accused started calling him demanding more money. Unable to bear the torture, he approached the police and filed a complaint.

