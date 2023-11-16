Gang arrested for vandalising parked cars at night

November 16, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city police on Thursday arrested five people for allegedly smashing the windows of parked cars within the Rajagopalnagar police limits. According to the police, the accused have vandalised cars and other vehicles with the intention of instilling fear among the public.

On November 10 at midnight, 8 to 10 individuals used machetes and iron rods to vandalise parked cars in Laggere. The police registered three separate cases at the Rajagopalnagar police station, following complaints lodged by the victims.

During the incident, the accused broke windows of 14 cars, vandalised two autorickshaws, and targeted one parked canter. A senior police official said, “Following scrutiny of numerous CCTV footage, a dedicated special team was established to probe the incident and identify those responsible for damaging public property.”

The police seized a two-wheeler, a machete, and two iron rods from the suspects. The police said that one of the accused had prior robbery cases registered in various police stations and had served time in jail. An official said, “The culprits wanted to create fear among the public in the area about them and hence they committed the crime.”

