HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang arrested for vandalising parked cars at night

November 16, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Thursday arrested five people for allegedly smashing the windows of parked cars within the Rajagopalnagar police limits. According to the police, the accused have vandalised cars and other vehicles with the intention of instilling fear among the public.

On November 10 at midnight, 8 to 10 individuals used machetes and iron rods to vandalise parked cars in Laggere. The police registered three separate cases at the Rajagopalnagar police station, following complaints lodged by the victims.

During the incident, the accused broke windows of 14 cars, vandalised two autorickshaws, and targeted one parked canter. A senior police official said, “Following scrutiny of numerous CCTV footage, a dedicated special team was established to probe the incident and identify those responsible for damaging public property.”

The police seized a two-wheeler, a machete, and two iron rods from the suspects. The police said that one of the accused had prior robbery cases registered in various police stations and had served time in jail. An official said, “The culprits wanted to create fear among the public in the area about them and hence they committed the crime.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.