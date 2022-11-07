Gang arrested for robbing 60 mobile phones

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 07, 2022 22:12 IST

The Madiwala police on Monday arrested a gang of four who were involved in over 60 mobile robbery cases in and around the South East division .

The accused Syed Firoz, Shabbir Ahmed, Tufail and Barkath are high school dropouts who used to move around the residential area and snatch mobile phones from people talking on the phones while walking. They would then remove the SIM cards and sell the phones to people on the road at throwaway prices. The even sold some of the expensive phones on commercial websites .

Based on a series of robberies, a police team tracked down the accused using technical evidence gathered. Based on their confession, the police recovered 60 mobile phones worth ₹15 lakh from them.

With their arrest, the police cracked six mobile robberies and two theft cases reported in South East Division alone.

