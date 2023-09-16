Ganeshotsava: Mahamandali takes exception to the number of conditions imposed by authorities

September 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), in a late night development on Friday, permitted the erecting of Ganesh pandal for three days at Idgah Maidan adjacent to Kittur Chennamma Circle; however, the organisation that has been given permission is not happy with the number of conditions imposed by the corporation.

Addressing presspersons along other office-bearers of the reception committee of the Ganesha festival at Idgah Maidan, president of Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali, Sanjeev Badaskar, said the corporation had imposed many conditions for the public celebration of the festival.

“Unlike last year, this time 18 conditions have been imposed. Along with restriction on the size of the pandal and the idol, the time has been fixed for installing the idol. There is also a condition that the immersion procession should be completed within an hour, which is unwarranted. We have taken exception to such conditions and conveyed our views to the Municipal Commissioner,” he said.

Mr. Badaskar said they had discussions with the Municipal Commissioner on the conditions till late on Friday night and he had promised to issue a revised order after consulting senior officials and the police.

He also suspected the role of some vested interests in the Congress government behind the imposition of so many conditions.

Mr. Badaskar said the installation of Ganesha idol had to be done as per the time stipulated in the Hindu calendar and this had been conveyed to the Commissioner and his reaction had been positive.

‘BJP took the lead’

On whether the BJP leaders took the lead in the protest in view of the impending Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Badaskar said that they had sought the help of all in getting permission and that BJP leaders had taken the lead and the organisers were thankful to them.

Honorary president of the reception committee, Mahadev Karamari, said that idol of Lord Ganesh would be brought in a procession to Idgah Maidan from Moorusavir Mutt at 9 a.m. on September 19 and a large number of community leaders and religious heads would participate in the event.

Already various committees had been set up for celebrating the festival involving all, he said.

Vice-resident of the samiti, H.N. Nandakumar, was among those present.

