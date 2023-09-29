Ganeshotsav in Hubballi | Unprecedented crowd throngs grand immersion procession; Ganesh idol catches fire but mishap averted

September 29, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The eleven day festivities of public celebration of Ganesh festival in Hubballi concluded on a grand and colourful note on Thursday late night and with the immersion processions of larger Ganesh idols concluding stretching to wee hours of Friday.

The immersion processions began relatively much early this year, with a few huge idols of Ganesha being moved out of the pandals early on Thursday. But like always, they moved at a snail’s pace as an unprecedented number of people came out to witness the grand spectacle.

Despite the restrictions on use of high decibel sound systems, some Ganesh mandalis continued to make use of them, with revellers dancing to the beats of popular film numbers and chants of ‘Ganapati Bappa Moraya’ set to thumping music. At the immersion procession of ‘Hubballi Ka Maharaja’ — measuring 25 feet and installed at Maratha Galli — a large number of girls came out and danced to their heart’s content.

The Maratha Galli Ganesh attracted huge crowd this time, making it difficult for police personnel to control the frenzied crowd and clear the path for the procession. At one point of time, the police were forced to use canes to disperse the crowd, resulting in many being pushed backwards. Many left the place in a hurry, abandoning their footwear.

Fire mishap averted

As the devotees burst a large number of crackers, a few sparks fell on the fabric covering ‘Hubballi Ka Maharaja’, which caught fire causing anxiety among the onlookers. Volunteers soon rushed in, using a fire extinguisher and also pouring water from drinking water cans to douse the fire. Following this, the procession resumed with much more enthusiasm.

Like it has been done previously, elaborate bandobast arrangements had been made around the Idgah Maidan next to landmark Kittur Chennamma Cirlce in the heart of the city. Prior to the last day celebrations, the Idgah Maidan was converted into no man’s land. The buildings around Kittur Chennamma Circle became the watching points for the devotees who had come from various places to see the immersion processions.

At Mangalwarpet, the Ganesha procession was welcomed by the members of Muslim community. Earlier, Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Moorusavir Mutt, MLAs Mahesh Tenginakai and Prasad Abbayya, ex-MLC Mohan Limbikai and office bearers of ‘Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samitigala Mahamandala’ and others took part in the programme organised to flag off the immersion procession at Durgad Bail.

The police ensured that DJ music was switched off after 10 p.m. Subsequently, the processions moved comparatively faster, even as the revellers continued dancing to the beats of traditional drums. The police had also taken steps to ensure that the Ganesh idols reached the artificial immersion pond adjacent to Indira Glass House to be immersed one after the other.