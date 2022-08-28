Ganesha pandals: Single window clearance system

ADVERTISEMENT

People wanting to install Ganesha statues in public places are supposed to avail permission from the district administrations with the government issuing guidelines for setting up pandals on Ganesha Chauturthi.

In this regard, the Chamarajanagar district administration has constituted a single-window committee for issuing permission to people or organisations setting up pandals. The district administration has told the organisers to follow the guidelines on the festive celebrations and comply with certain conditions in connection with installing the statues in public places.

This year, the festivities are going to be grand as the government has not allowed Ganesha pandals in view of the pandemic over the last two years. The single-window committee in each taluk is headed by the tahsildar of the respective taluks and the committee will be issuing permission to the organisers in the taluks, according to Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal.

The committee comprises the local bodies’ chief officer as member secretary and taluk panchayat EO, Police Inspector, Assistant Executive Engineer of the PWD, CESC Assistant Executive Engineer and the taluk fire officer.

She said the committee will look into the applications from the organisers seeking permission for setting up the pandals and it will be giving consent including certain conditions to them. The organisers have been told to give an undertaking before availing the permission.

Also, wherever necessary, the organizers have to install CCTVs as a safety measure, according to the district administration. There is no provision for installing the pandals under the HT lines.

In response to the appeal from the public Ganesha Pandal Committees in the district, the DC said conditional permission would be granted to the organisers of Ganesha Utsav.