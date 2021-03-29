Ganesha idol stolen

Hassan

29 March 2021 18:49 IST

Miscreants took away a Ganesha idol kept at Rameshwara Temple, an Archaeological Survey of India monument, at Nadakalasi in Sagar taluk recently. The incident happened on March 23, following which a complaint has been registered by the Sagar Rural Police.

It is said there was no security staff to stay put at the monument at night

K. Goutham, Conservation Assistant of Shivamogga Sub- Circle (ASI), told The Hindu that a complaint had been filed with the police and the investigation was on. “The idol stolen is not an ancient one, but a modern idol. A person, who had received it from a donor, gave it to us and we placed it at the temple”, he said.

