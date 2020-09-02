Ganesha for all at Chitradurga bus depot

Hassan

02 September 2020 19:28 IST

Employees of all faiths contribute funds for temple construction

The employees of KSRTC working at Chitradurga depot celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi this year as a special occasion. They joined hands to build a Ganesha temple on the depot premises.

All employees contributed a minimum of ₹1,000 for the temple, constructed at a cost of ₹ 8 lakh. Those who took the leadership in raising funds and monitoring the construction included both Hindus and Muslims.

Advertising

Advertising

The corporation constructed a new depot, adjacent to the old one, three years ago. The new premises had no temples while there were temples of Ganesha and Anjaneya in the old place. “We sought the approval of the officers to go ahead with the construction. Initially, they were reluctant to allow the temple. Later they were convinced and allowed us”, said T. Ashok, a mechanic at the depot.

Among the 450 employees attached to the depot about 30 are Muslims. Raheem Sab, who worked as a driver with the corporation for 34 years, said a temple was required in the depot as most of the employees had the practice of offering prayers before taking out buses for the day. “We serve the public, and the safety of the passengers is paramount for us. It is good to have a temple on the premises”, said Raheem Sab. He took the leadership in completing the project. “I worship all gods and I have visited holy places revered by different religions. I am glad the temple was completed and inaugurated on the occasion of Ganesha festival this year”, he said. The employees installed the statue by arranging a homa on August 22.