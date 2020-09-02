Ganesha for all at Chitradurga bus depot

The employees of KSRTC working at Chitradurga depot celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi this year as a special occasion. They joined hands to build a Ganesha temple on the depot premises.
All employees contributed a minimum of ₹1,000 for the temple, constructed at a cost of ₹ 8 lakh. Those who took the leadership in raising funds and monitoring the construction included both Hindus and Muslims.
The corporation constructed a new depot, adjacent to the old one, three years ago. The new premises had no temples while there were temples of Ganesha and Anjaneya in the old place. “We sought the approval of the officers to go ahead with the construction. Initially, they were reluctant to allow the temple. Later they were convinced and allowed us”, said T. Ashok, a mechanic at the depot.
Among the 450 employees attached to the depot about 30 are Muslims. Raheem Sab, who worked as a driver with the corporation for 34 years, said a temple was required in the depot as most of the employees had the practice of offering prayers before taking out buses for the day. “We serve the public, and the safety of the passengers is paramount for us. It is good to have a temple on the premises”, said Raheem Sab. He took the leadership in completing the project. “I worship all gods and I have visited holy places revered by different religions. I am glad the temple was completed and inaugurated on the occasion of Ganesha festival this year”, he said. The employees installed the statue by arranging a homa on August 22.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath