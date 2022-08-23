Ganesha festival: Single-window clearance system in Shivamogga

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 23, 2022 19:34 IST

The Shivamogga district administration has made it mandatory for organisations to take clearances from MESCOM, city corporation, and the police to install Ganesha idols in their localities in Shivamogga taluk. In order to help the organisations get clearances in one place, a single-window system has been introduced.

Officers representing the three agencies will be at the offices of Shivamogga sub-division of police on Sagar Road in the city, city Corporation office on B.H. Road and Vinoba Nagar Police Station near Police Chowki in the city. The system will be launched on Wednesday. Officers will receive applications between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The district administration has appealed to the public to make use of the facility and ensure peaceful celebrations.

