Ganesha festival: Police to ensure smooth celebration

KARNATAKA , MANGALURU : 09/09/2021

Mangaluru

10 September 2021 00:49 IST

The Mangaluru city police have deployed nearly 1,300 police personnel as well as six city armed reserve and five Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons to maintain law and order during the Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations in commissionerate limits.

A statement from the commissionerate here said as many as 157 public celebrations the festival were planned in the commissionerate limits from Friday. Of them, 90 celebrations would culminate on Friday with the immersion of idols by evening.

The police would ensure strict adherence to all guidelines issued by the State and Central governments with regard to the celebration and following of COVID-19 protocol. Also, the police would ensure the celebrations would not affect vehicular movement, the statement said.

