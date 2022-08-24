Ganesha festival: Hassan SP holds meeting

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 24, 2022 20:13 IST

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar has appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration for a peaceful Ganesha festival celebrations by following guidelines meant for installing Ganesha idols in public places. He held a meeting with representatives of organizations that install idols in public places and take out processions on the final day.

The organizations would have to take permission from the police, local bodies and the CESC to install idols. The court’s ruling on using sound systems should be followed strictly. The organizations, which hold the event for more than one day, have to install CCTV cameras at the pandal, he said.

For many decades the festival had been conducted peacefully in the city. The administration would seek people’s support to continue the same tradition, he said.

The SP said he would hold similar meetings in Sakleshpur and Arsikere as well. Representatives of various organizations participated in the meeting.

