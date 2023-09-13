Ganesha Chaturthi: BBMP, KSPCB set norms to observe eco-friendly Ganesha festival

September 13, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has put a blanket ban on the use of Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP) ahead of Ganesha festivities in the city, even as the banned idols have already made their presence in the city’s markets.

The BBMP has also issued several other guidelines for the public to follow. The police, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom), and the Fire Department will work in tandem with BBMP in the implementation of the norms.

Recently, BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath held a meeting with various departments, including police, Bescom, and fire, to discuss the norms. The BBMP officials were directed to spread awareness about observing eco-friendly festivals. The BBMP has also created 63 single-window clearance centres for the public to install Ganesha idols.

The people who wish to install idols have to apply at clearance centres at sub-divisional levels. The application will be sent to the jurisdictional police, Bescom, and the fire department. The police after looking into law and order issues will issue clearance, while Bescom and the fire department will look into power and fire hazards before giving the nod.

The organisers of the festival are directed to carry out immersion at designated lakes, while those who install idols at home have to immerse idols in buckets and dispose of them in gardens. The BBMP has also put a ban on the use of chemical colours, PoP, and styrofoam in the making of idols. The BBMP will file a complaint in the police station and levy a fine in case of violations, apart from seizing the banned materials. This will be monitored by zonal commissioners.

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) is tasked to scientifically dispose of mud, flowers, and other waste generated near the designated lakes for immersion. The BBMP will also be monitoring the use of plastics during the festival as a plastic ban is already in place.

Pollution Board guidelines

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has also issued guidelines mandating use of Ganesha idols made of clay and seeking written permission from the local authorities for use of loud speakers.

The organisers who use loud speakers should follow all the norms prescribed in the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) 2000 and 2002. The KSPCB has directed implementing authorities to monitor use of single-use plastics and levy fines. The authorities should ensure a ban on the use of plastic sticks, plastic bags, flags, stickers, spoons, and other materials.

On the other hand, the police will work to ensure peace during the festival. Recently, the city police along with the BBMP held a peace meeting. The police will monitor processions and public events.

