Ganesh Mandarthi’s play on Draupadi wins hearts in Shivamogga

August 28, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

Narrating the epic Mahabharata with Draupadi as the central character makes Ganesh Mandarthi’s musical play, ‘Droupathi Heltavle’ (Draupadi Speaking), unique.

And what makes it fresh is that the performance brings both Kumara Vyasa’s Karantaka Bharata Kathamanjari and the folk version, Janapada Bharata, together. Ganesh Mandarthi, the director and writer of the play, derived inspiration from both sources to present the story of Draupadi for the present-day audience.

The play, staged by Bengaluru-based Rangasthe troupe, at Shivamogga Rangayana in Shivamogga on Sunday, August 27, received much appreciation from the audience. The play begins with Bhagavatha (the narrator) discussing with his fellow companions the story to be presented that day. There were suggestions for stories about male characters in the Mahabharata. Hearing the conversation, a gang of women with broomsticks barged in to register their protest and question why only male characters were being considered. This act sets the tone of the play effectively.

As the narrator puts it, the first half of the play is based on Kumara Vyasa’s epic, while the second half is a folk version of the epic. The shift from one to the other is not just in the narration of the story but in the music as well. Interestingly, the play has all the elements necessary to connect with the new audience, particularly children. The use of English words by the characters leaves them in splits often.

The main character, Draupadi, is played by four actors at different phases of her life. All of them do justice to the characters and win the hearts of theatre lovers. Similarly, the actors who played the roles of narrator (Bhagavata), Keechaka, Bheema, Krishna, Shiva, did make an impact. The performance won hearts because of the music and singers. They carried the play along and succeeded in keeping the audience in awe.

A few theatre-lovers were spotted conveying their appreciation to individual actors after the show. While walking out of the auditorium, many were spotted praising the director, Ganesh Mandarthi, for giving them an enthralling experience. A few did express that they wanted to convey their appreciation personally to him. However, the director was not accompanying his team on the day.

