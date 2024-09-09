GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ganesh Mandals install colourful idols in Belagavi

The city alone has over 400 registered mandals

Updated - September 09, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Ganeshji standing on the Veena of Goddess Saraswati installed by a Ganesh Mandal in Belagavi.

Ganeshji standing on the Veena of Goddess Saraswati installed by a Ganesh Mandal in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Various Ganesh Mandals have installed colourful idols across Belagavi. There are nearly 415 registered mandals in the city alone.

Large idols have been put up by mandals in Angol, Shahapur, Vadgaon, Mahadwar Road, Kirloskar Road, Ganpat Galli, Khade Bazaar, Pangul Galli, Maruti Galli, Peeranwadi, Machche and Santi Bastawad.

A replica of the Kedarnath temple has been created in Shivaji Nagar. It has a wide entrance with models of the pillars and idols of the temple.

Ganeshji on Mooshika installed by another Ganesh Mandal in Belagavi.

Ganeshji on Mooshika installed by another Ganesh Mandal in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

An artist has created an organic Ganesh idol from tamarind seeds in Mali Galli.

In Tanaji Galli, the Ganesh idol has been installed on a large snake. The Ganesh Mandal organisers at B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurvedic College have put up an installation against sexual abuse of women.

A dancing Ganesh idol installed by yet another Ganesh Mandal in Belagavi.

A dancing Ganesh idol installed by yet another Ganesh Mandal in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

In Maratha Colony, a mandal has images from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Hindu-Muslim Youth Association has put up an idol near the Dargah in Ugar Bujurg town on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border.

Most mandals start preparations from August. They put up pandals in public places like campus of schools and colleges, playgrounds and function halls.

Some, like the one near Rani Parvati Devi Circle, even set up pandals in the middle of the road, leaving a small space for vehicles to pass through.

“The festival adds to the district economy as it creates a large market for idols, puja items, firecrackers, sweets and decoration material. It also supports others like autodrivers and hotels and restaurants,” said Vikas Kalaghatagi, PRO of the Belgaum Central Committee of Ganesh Mandals.

The whole of the old city turns into an overnight market for flowers, fruits, sweets and dresses.

He said that the committee is helping all the mandals in getting government approvals and permits.

“We are trying to tell our members to follow court orders on not installing plaster of Paris idols, but it is very difficult,” he said.

He reasons that such idols are easy to make, more cost-effective and easily transportable due to their light weight.

“Over the years, it is getting difficult to get artists who work with clay,” he said.

Mr. Kalaghatagi said that the committee is considering suggestions from the government about installing one idol per ward and open access to the mandals without blocking traffic and others.

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Belagavi are historic. Bal Gangadhar Tilak visited Belagavi to inaugurate the first public installation in the home of freedom fighter Govindrao Yalagi. Freedom fighter and khadi activist Gangadhar Rao Deshpande and others were present.

The Zenda Chowk Ganesh Utsav Mandal was formed in 1906. Tilak returned for the bhoomi puja of the pandal. The Zenda group has been installing Sarvajanik Ganesh idols since then. It also provides scholarships to poor and meritorious students.

Published - September 09, 2024 09:39 pm IST

