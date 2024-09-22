ADVERTISEMENT

Ganesh Mandal leaders join Id procession in Belagavi

Published - September 22, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Belagavi

Muslims had postponed it to allow idol immersion procession last week

The Hindu Bureau

Muslims taking out Id procession in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Several Hindus, including members of the Belagavi City Central Ganesh Mahamandal joined the Id-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession in Belagavi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahamandal spokesperson Vikas Kalaghatagi told reporters that this gesture was to express solidarity with Muslims who had voluntarily postponed the procession by a week to allow a hassle-free Ganesh idol immersion procession last week and reduce the burden on the police.

Other Mahamandal leaders Babulal Rajpurohit and Sanjay Bhandari participated in the procession.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former MLA Firose Sait said that joint celebrations were nothing new in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have been celebrating all festivals in Belagavi forever. Let us continue this legacy. Our brothers have joined us today. Let us share sweets with them on Deepavali,” he said.

They were joined by MLA Asif (Raju) Sait and Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, Deputy Commissioner Mohmmad Roshan and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The procession passed through various areas in the city.

Meanwhile, a spell of showers did not dampen the spirits of the faithful. Members of various organisations, businessmen, traders and others distributed drinking water, soft drinks, snacks and sweets on the route of the procession.

The grand procession started from the old PB Road, passed through Central Bus Stand, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Rani Channamma Circle, College Road, Dharmaveera Sambhaji Circle and reached the Hazrat Syed Asad Khan Dargah premises in the camp area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar processions were taken out in various other areas.

During the inauguration, Mufi Manzoor Alam spoke about the importance of the festival and gave details of the ideology preached by Islam.

He said that Islam is a religion of peace and hoped that all communities in the country lived together in peace and tolerance.

Peersab Syed Kashim Ashraf and others spoke.

The police tightened security arrangements throughout the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US