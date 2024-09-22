GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ganesh Mandal leaders join Id procession in Belagavi

Muslims had postponed it to allow idol immersion procession last week

Published - September 22, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Muslims taking out Id procession in Belagavi on Sunday.

Muslims taking out Id procession in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Several Hindus, including members of the Belagavi City Central Ganesh Mahamandal joined the Id-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession in Belagavi on Sunday.

Mahamandal spokesperson Vikas Kalaghatagi told reporters that this gesture was to express solidarity with Muslims who had voluntarily postponed the procession by a week to allow a hassle-free Ganesh idol immersion procession last week and reduce the burden on the police.

Other Mahamandal leaders Babulal Rajpurohit and Sanjay Bhandari participated in the procession.

The former MLA Firose Sait said that joint celebrations were nothing new in the city.

“We have been celebrating all festivals in Belagavi forever. Let us continue this legacy. Our brothers have joined us today. Let us share sweets with them on Deepavali,” he said.

They were joined by MLA Asif (Raju) Sait and Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, Deputy Commissioner Mohmmad Roshan and others.

The procession passed through various areas in the city.

Meanwhile, a spell of showers did not dampen the spirits of the faithful. Members of various organisations, businessmen, traders and others distributed drinking water, soft drinks, snacks and sweets on the route of the procession.

The grand procession started from the old PB Road, passed through Central Bus Stand, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Rani Channamma Circle, College Road, Dharmaveera Sambhaji Circle and reached the Hazrat Syed Asad Khan Dargah premises in the camp area.

Similar processions were taken out in various other areas.

During the inauguration, Mufi Manzoor Alam spoke about the importance of the festival and gave details of the ideology preached by Islam.

He said that Islam is a religion of peace and hoped that all communities in the country lived together in peace and tolerance.

Peersab Syed Kashim Ashraf and others spoke.

The police tightened security arrangements throughout the city.

Published - September 22, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.