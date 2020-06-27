Ganesh festival to be a low-key affair

Finishing touches: Prabhakar Rao making Ganesha idols at Mannagudda in Mangaluru on Saturday.

MANGALURU

27 June 2020 22:52 IST

Idol makers in Mangaluru are scaling down the size of idols this year

With uncertainty over large public celebrations for Ganesh festival in August, idol makers, who have begun work, are scaling down the size of the idols. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Ganeshotsav samithis are contemplating ways to adapt to the new situation. Hitherto, Ganesh idols of various sizes up to 15-20-ft tall were being installed during Ganeshotsav celebrations in the coastal region and elsewhere. Idol makers this time have, however, got orders for idols of 5 ft or below.

Likewise, public celebrations used to have a host of cultural programmes involving the rich traditions of the region and the State. COVID-19 has changed the entire gamut of Ganeshotsav celebrations, said Jagadish Shenava, one of the organisers of Ganeshotsav Public celebrations would be limited to installation of idols not more than 5-ft-tall and performing poojas. There would be neither cultural programmes nor distribution of prasad, he said.

Going with the tide, idol makers too have restricted the height of the idols. Ramachandra Rao, a retired bank manager who has joined his brother Prabhakar Rao in the family tradition of making idols, said they have orders for around 230 idols this time. Mr. Rao said the maximum height this time would be 4.5 ft.

Another idol maker in the city, Vinayak Shet, said the height of idols he is making vary from 6 inches to 4.5 ft. About 5-6 idol makers in Mangaluru prepare around 600 idols and this time everyone has reduced the size, he said.