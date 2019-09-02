Ganesh festival: Plea to maintain harmony

Senior officers of the Hassan district administration and people’s representatives have urged the public to maintain harmony during festivals.

Preetham J. Gowda, Hassan MLA, R. Girish, Deputy Commissioner, Ram Nivas Sepat, Superintendent of Police, and others spoke at a peace meeting on Sunday.

Mr. Preetham Gowda said that there should not be any attempt to harm the harmony in society.

“The police will be taking enough measures to ensure peace during the festivals,” he said.

Mr. Girish appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration for a peaceful conduct of Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram.

The officer also appealed to the public to install only Ganesh idols made of mud without using chemicals to avoid pollution.

Mr. Sepat said some anti-social elements might attempt to create mischief.

Hassan City Municipal Council Commissioner B.A. Paramesh said the public should take prior permission to install Ganesh idol in public places.

The CMC had designated 11 places for the immersion of the idols in the city. The public should maintain cleanliness during the celebrations, he added.