Gandhi’s message of peace will continue to inspire every individual, says official

Published - October 02, 2024 08:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Students participating in Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Students participating in Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace and harmony are relevant even today and his thoughts and simple lifestyle will continue to inspire every individual, Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum has said.

Inaugurating the 155th Gandhi Jayanti celebrations jointly organised by the aistrict administration, zilla panchayat, the Department of Information and Public Relations, Kannada and Culture Department, Kalaburagi City Corporation and the district committee of Bharat Seva Dal here on Wednesday, Ms. Tarannum spoke about Gandhi’s life and contribution to the freedom struggle.

Principal of St. Joseph Pre-University College C.S. Ninganna delivered a special lecture on the occasion.

Dr. Ninganna said that Gandhi was an inspiration for millions of people not only during the freedom movement but even today.

He used the tools of non-violence to free India from the British. Even in the modern times, it is Gandhi who took forward the incredible tradition of non-violence to the world, he added.

Ms. Tarannum distributed prizes to nine students, three each from high school, pre-university and degree college, who won in the easy competition on the topic “Gandhi’s ideologies”.

Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D., Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena were present.

