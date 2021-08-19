Karnataka

Gandhiji’s visit recalled

Chikkamagaluru district administration held a programme on Thursday to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to the town 94 years ago. Mahatma Gandhi, as part of his nationwide tour, had visited Chikkamagaluru on August 19, 1927. He had paid a visit to then Amaldar’s Office, which stands today as the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Deputy Commissioner K.N.Ramesh offered flowers to Gandhiji’s statue on the office premises. He recalled Gandhiji’s visit and his leadership in the country’s freedom struggle.

Before reaching Chikkamagaluru, Mahatma Gandhi had visited Tirthahalli, Mandagadde, Gajanur and Bhadravati. Later, he reached Kadur, where freedom fighters Kempe Gowda, Krishna Shetty, Lakshminarayana and others welcomed him. He addressed the gathering on the occasion and people gathered donated 400 silver coins for the freedom struggle, he said.

The people of Chikkamagaluru actively took part in the freedom movement.

Responding to Gandhiji’s call against liquor and foreign clothes, the residents of the district ensured liquor shops were closed and also burnt foreign clothes, he added.

Zilla Panchayat CEO G. Prabhu, Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay and others were present.


