‘Gandhiji’s ideals should be followed’

02 October 2021 18:24 IST

Following values that Mahatma Gandhi upheld throughout his life would be the ideal way of celebrating his birth anniversary, said Hassan MLA Preetham Gowad here on Saturday.

He spoke at a programme organised to celebrate Gandhiji's birth anniversary at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Mahatma Gandhi led the fight against the British for India’s freedom. And, later Lal Bahadur Shastri showed the country how one should fight to retain the hard-earned freedom. “If we follow at least a few of the principles they taught, our lives would be better”, he said.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish recalled the contributions of both Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri. Gandhiji taught the world the importance of truth and non-violence. Shashtri taught the importance of simplicity and honesty. “Everyone should follow the principles they upheld”, he said.

Freedom fighter H.M. Shivanna, Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, Zilla Panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh and other officers were present. The students of Kendriya Vidyalaya presented bhajans on the occasion.