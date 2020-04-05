Karnataka

Gandhians to observe fast to empathise with migrant workers

Moved by the plight of migrant workers who walked several kilometres to reach their homes and were left hungry on the way during the COVID-19 lockdown, hundreds of Gandhians across the country have decided to observe April 10 as “national fasting day.”

The day-long fast is to “atone the sins committed on migrant labourers after the lockdown was announced”, said theatre and social activist Prasanna.

The national fasting day call has been given by the Gram Seva Sangha. “The day will see participants introspect what has gone wrong in the current system and how to improve the village economy,” he said, adding that he would start the fast from Monday.

There will be no meetings or gatherings to mark the day, but it would be observed by participants “wherever they are and whatever they are doing.”

