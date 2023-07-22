Gandhian Ashok Deshpande passes away

July 22, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Belagavi

Ashok Venkatesh Deshpande, Gandhian and social worker, died in Belagavi on Wednesday, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 80.

Hailing from a landed Inamdar family of Kedanur village near Belagavi, he spent a lifetime in the service of the poor and marginalised in Mumbai, Kadoli and Belagavi. For over three decades, he served as the mentor to national service scheme teams in various colleges and universities in Karnataka and Maharashtra. He also served as secretary and president of the Jeevan Vivek Pratishtan trust that funds charitable activities.

He was active in the anti-liquor picketing movement, blind belief eradication and running of pre-schools in the poorest areas in Belagavi and surrounding areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deshpande leaves behind his wife social worker Anuradha Deshpande. He was the brother of veteran Marathi journalist Manisha Subedar.

Deshpande was trained in the Sarvodaya model of rural reconstruction by Mumbai-based Gandhian Krishna Das Shah. Deshpande chose cleanliness and hygiene, which was among the 14 constructive agendas set by Mahatma Gandhi.

As a young graduate from Belagavi, he came in contact with Srirang Kamat, a freedom fighter and Gandhian who advised him to go to Mumbai and meet Mr. Shah. He was also associated with Gandhians and social activists like Sadashivrao Bhosle of Kadoli, Ram Apte, labour rights activist, Shivaji Kaganikar, environmentalist, community trainer Dilip Kamat and others.

Deshpande worked the field of appropriate technology and developed simple and cost-effective designs for composting toilets, tall brooms and organic cleaning chemicals. His ideas were implemented by agencies like India Development Service, Gandhi Ghar and Govind Dham centre for rural reconstruction.

His wife Anuradha Deshpande, founded the Kasturba Gandhi centre in Kadoli village to create awareness among rural women and to train them in financial management and livelihood activities.

As per his wishes, his body was donated to KLE society’s B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurvedic college in Belagavi. Bailhongal based Dr. Ramannavar Charitable Trust facilitated the donation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT