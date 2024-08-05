Gandhi Shilp Bazaar at JSS Mysore Urban Haat till August 10

Gandhi Shilp Bazaar, an exhibition cum sale of Handicrafts and Handlooms, which began at JSS Mysore Urban Haat on the Ring Road in Hebbal Industrial Area in the city on August 2, is expected to continue till August 10.

Organized on the eve of Varamahalakshmi festival, the Gandhi Shilp Bazaar features around 60 artisans and weavers showcasing and selling their handmade products and handicraft items.

Though the bazaar was originally scheduled to conclude on August 8, the organizers have decided to extend it till August 10 because of the demand of art lovers in the city.

“The event offers a platform for artisans to directly sell their products to customers, adding to its charm. With no middlemen involved, customers can purchase products directly from the artisans. The event provides a wide range of options for customers to choose from”, said a statement.

“The main attractions at the event include Mysore’s wooden carvings, stone sculptures, bronze idols, wood inlay art, clay dolls, paper products, gemstones, decorative items, jewelry, wooden artifacts, batik, art paintings, leather goods, artistic leather sandals, Channapatna toys, embroidery, Karnataka’s silk sarees, Tamil Nadu’s leather products and stone sculptures, West Bengal’s silk sarees, cotton sarees and terracotta jewelry, Uttarakhand’s metal craft, Goa’s embroidered bed sheets, Assam’s handloom products, Madhya Pradesh’s Gond paintings, Rajasthan’s miniature paintings, appliqué bed sheets, leather products, Uttar Pradesh’s chicken embroidery clothes, Jharkhand’s silk sarees, Bihar’s tussar silk sarees, Gujarat’s embroidered kurtas, Andhra Pradesh’s handloom products, Kerala’s paintings, Orissa’s sea shell art, Rajasthan’s embroidered items, Punjab’s phulkari clothes, leather sandals, Maharashtra’s leather bags, and many more,” added the statement issued by the organisers.

