Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0 software application launched by Karnataka for better management of funds and projects in rural infrastructure

The Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0 is designed to streamline the sanctioning and utilization of funds for various projects besides ensuring efficient accounting and monitoring of infrastructure works across Karnataka with a focus on transparency

Updated - October 02, 2024 05:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, government of Karnataka

In an effort to improve the management of funds and projects, the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) has launched a new software application, Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0, also known as the Work Monitoring System (WMS).

This tool was unveiled by Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, and Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. 

The Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0 is designed to streamline the sanctioning and utilization of funds for various projects besides ensuring efficient accounting and monitoring of infrastructure works across Karnataka with a focus on transparency. 

Launching the new application, Mr. Priyank Kharge said, “The introduction of Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0, developed by our Center for Smart Governance, will significantly enhance efficiency and accountability in our projects.” 

The KRIDL, which is an undertaking of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has played a key role in construction and infrastructure development across Karnataka for the last 51 years.

Advantages of Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0

● Enhanced Financial Tracking: Provides accurate data on funds disbursed, costs incurred, and remaining balance for better financial management. 

● Geotagged Documentation: Allows users to upload geotagged and geofenced photos, reducing the risk of duplicating work. 

● Material Management: Ensures adequate procurement and distribution of materials, preventing shortage during project execution. 

● Real-Time Project Oversight: Offers immediate access to project progress, expenditure, and remaining funds, facilitating effective supervision. 

● Budget Compliance: Prevents overspending by ensuring funds are used only for their designated projects. 

● GST Validation: Includes a feature to verify GST numbers, reducing the risk of fraud and financial losses. 

Published - October 02, 2024 05:18 pm IST

