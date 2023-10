October 02, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

:

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated ‘Gandhi Point’ canteen at the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation(BMTC) depot 4 in Jayanagar for the crew.

According to BMTC release, the bus crew will get subsidised food at the Gandhi Point canteen. “Similar canteens will be inaugrated in various depots and already, a canteen is coming up at Majestic bus stand,” a release stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.