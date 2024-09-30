‘Gandhi Nadige’ on October 2 to mark centenary of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over Congress session

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Monday (September 30, 2024) said the State Government would organise ‘Gandhi Nadige’ (Gandhi march) to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as president of the Indian National Congress session, on October 2, his birth anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 39th session of the Indian National Congress held at Belagavi in 1924 was the only Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking at a press conference at the party office in Bengaluru, Mr Shivakumar said, “We will be taking out a 1-1.5km-long ‘Gandhi Nadige’ from Gandhi Bhavan to Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru at 9 a.m. to mark the occasion. We will also take the cleanliness oath on the occasion”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress party has a one-year programme starting on October 2, 2024. Funds have been allocated for the programme.

“We will be garlanding statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. A separate programme of “oath-taking” would be held in the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha. We will administer the oath of cleanliness to 500 students through video conferencing at the Banquet Hall. This programme is aimed at creating awareness about Gandhi’s philosophy among the youth,” he explained.

“A separate programme by the Congress — Gandhi march — would be held at 11 a.m. on October 2, from the Gandhi statue on M.G. Road to Bharat Jodo Bhavan on Queens Road in Bengaluru in which all party cadre and leaders would participate. All party workers would participate through video-conferencing. The party programme is funded by party workers,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar programmes would be organised at taluk and district levels, he said, “We will invite political leaders cutting across party lines.”

The Deputy CM said MLAs would participate in the taluk level programmes while district in-charge ministers would participate in the district-level events.

“We have appealed to everyone to wear white dress during ‘Gandhi Nadige’. We will be organising programmes throughout the year to spread Gandhi’s philosophy among the youth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An app has been developed to help people take the oath of cleanliness. More than 35,000 people have registered on the app. “A certificate would be issued to all those who take the oath of cleanliness,” he said.

A separate session of the Congress party would be held in Belagavi during the winter session of the State legislature in December 2024, he said.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H. K. Patil and former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily were present at the press conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.