ADVERTISEMENT

Gandhi Jayanti celebrated in Raichur, Yadgir

Published - October 02, 2024 07:33 pm IST - YADGIR

The district administrations and other departments in Yadgir and Raichur celebrated Mahatma Gandhi jayanti on Wednesday.

The Hindu Bureau

The district administrations and other departments in Yadgir and Raichur celebrated Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju inaugurated the programme in Raichur and paid floral tributes to Gandhi.

He said that Gandhi followed the principles of peace and non-violence to oust the British from India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The thoughts of Gandhi inspired millions of followers and fighters to come together and fight the British for India’s Independence. And, his principles found a place in the history of Independence,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Referring to Gandhi on cleanliness, the Minister said that “it was his dream.”

“We, the citizens, must keep our surroundings clean and follow the models of Gandhi for a healthy society,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US